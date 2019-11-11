Serena Williams said Meghan Markle is 'amazing' for travelling to New York for one night after Archie's birth to watch her play in the US Open

Serena Williams said Meghan Markle was an “amazing” friend for travelling to the US Open in September after having her son, Archie, in May.

Several news outlets said at the time that it was the Duchess of Sussex’s first solo trip since giving birth in May.

Williams told “Access Hollywood” last week that the anecdote demonstrated that Markle is a great friend and one of the “strongest” and “sweetest” people she knows.

Some of Williams’ fans were nervous about Markle attending her matches, as Markle had been in the stands for two previous losses.

“She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that,” Williams said.

Williams, who first met Markle in 2010, told the outlet that “it’s really cool to have a circle of friends that are doing amazing things and have the exact same similar pressures as you face, and particularly being in the public eye.”

Ian West/WPA Pool/Getty Images Williams and Alexis Ohanian, her husband, at Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

The tennis star’s friendship with the British royal has been in the spotlight since she attended Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

Williams told “Access Hollywood” that it was difficult for her to relate to the intense media scrutiny that Markle faces as a member of the royal family.

“I’m not sure many people can relate on that level. I don’t think I can,” Williams said. “I just really think she’s the strongest – literally the strongest person I know, and the nicest, sweetest.”

Williams added that Markle’s appearance at the tournament just “goes to show you what an amazing person that she is, and that’s just one of the many things that she does for me.”

Despite both women’s busy schedules, Williams said Markle always sets aside time to cultivate their friendship.

“I call her, text her anytime, crying, upset, you know, she’s always there,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing.”

Williams ultimately lost in the final at the US Open, in what was her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title.

It was Williams’ third loss where the duchess was in the stands, leading some people to say Markle “jinxed” Williams. A source close to Williams told Page Six that William’s coach was “superstitious” about Markle attending matches.

