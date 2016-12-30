Serena Williams is marrying Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian

Getty Images Reddit cofounder and executive chairman Alexis Ohanian.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is marrying Reddit cofounder and Y Combinator partner Alexis Ohanian, according to a Thursday post she made on — where else — Reddit.

Williams and Ohanian have been in a relationship since late 2015, following her relationship with the musician Drake.

According to Williams, Ohanian whisked her away to Rome, to the place where they first met, before popping the question:

Williams’ post was on “r/isaidyes,” a community she apparently made just to share this story.

“And you made me the happiest man on the planet,” Ohanian replied.

Ohanian founded Reddit with Steve Huffman, who is now serving as CEO of the link-sharing site, in 2005. Reddit was acquired by Wired publisher Condé Nast in 2006, but in 2011 it began operating as a separate subsidiary of Condé Nast parent company Advance Publications.

The couple have kept a relatively low profile — though Williams made headlines in November 2015 when she chased down a man who stole her phone at San Francisco’s Mission Chinese restaurant while out with Ohanian.

The Women’s Tennis Association tweeted out a rare photo of the couple together, along with their congratulations, after Williams made her announcement:

Comment from discussion I said yes.

