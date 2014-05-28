UPSET! Serena Williams Is The Latest Big Name To Lose At The French Open

Serena Williams lost in straight sets to little known Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the second round of the French Open, 6-2, 6-2.

Williams is just the latest big name ousted in Paris joining Caroline Wozniacki and both Australian Open champions, Li Na and Stanislas Wawrinka, who all lost in the first round.

Williams was never really in the match as she struggled with her serve. Williams won just 55% of the points on her first serve and double-faulting five times.

The 35th-ranked Muguruza broke Williams five times. After never moving past the second round at a Grand Slam prior to this year, Muguruza is now 5-1 in two Grand Slams this year, having reached the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The loss by Williams opens the door for Maria Sharapova to win her second French Open and fifth career Grand Slam. Sharapova won at Roland Garros in 2012, but last year lost in straight sets in the finals to Williams.

Williams is 16-2 all-time against Sharapova who hasn’t beaten Williams since 2004.

Just an hour earlier, Venus Williams also lost in the second round, marking just the second time both sisters were ousted at a Grand Slam prior to the third round.

Here is match point.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.