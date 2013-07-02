Serena Williams Crashes Out Of Wimbledon In A Massive Upset

Serena Williams just lost to Sabine Liscki at Wimbledon in a huge upset.



Liscki won 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the round of 16.

Williams had a 34-match winning streak coming into the match.

There is now only one top-10 seeded player left in the women’s draw Petra Kvitova.

At age 23, Lisicki is one of the most powerful players in women’s tennis.

Serena can typically blow her opponents off the court, but Lisicki was able to make Serena uncomfortable with her power.

Serena had a break point at 5-4 in the third set, but couldn’t convert it.

More coming…

