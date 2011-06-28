Serena Williams Loses In The Fourth Round At Wimbledon

Photo: AP Images

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Defending champion Serena Williams was eliminated in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday, losing to 2007 finalist Marion Bartoli 6-3, 7-6 (6).Williams is a four-time champion at the All England Club, but she missed nearly a year after foot surgery and subsequent blood clots in her lungs. She returned two weeks ago at Eastbourne for the first time since winning the Wimbledon title in 2010.



Williams saved three match points at 6-5 in the second set and another in the tiebreaker before Bartoli put down a service winner to advance.

Bartoli lost to Venus Williams in the 2007 final.

