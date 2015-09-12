Serena Williams just endured the biggest upset of her career -- and everyone is blaming Drake

Travis Lyles
Tennis Pro Serena Williams lost the most heartbreaking match of her career on Friday.

Williams is the No. 1 player in the world, had won the last four grand slams, and was an enormous favourite against her opponent, Italian player Roberta Vinci, ranked No. 43.

After crushing Vinci in the first set 6-2, Williams went on to lose the next two sets 6-4, 6-4. With a win, Williams would have moved on to the U.S. Open final where she would have had the opportunity to complete a grand slam — winning all four majors in a calendar year.

But the world isn’t blaming Williams for the devastating loss, or Vinci. They are blaming Williams’ love interest hip-hop mogul Drake — basically insinuating that the rapper/singer is Williams’ bad luck charm.

Drake was on hand for the match and at many times was shown on camera supporting Williams: 

Following the loss, people on Twitter were absolutely ruthless:

Drake has won a lot this year, unfortunately with sports, that’s not the case.

