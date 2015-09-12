Serena Williams just endured the biggest upset of her career -- and everyone is blaming Drake

Tennis Pro Serena Williams lost the most heartbreaking match of her career on Friday.

Williams is the No. 1 player in the world, had won the last four grand slams, and was an enormous favourite against her opponent, Italian player Roberta Vinci, ranked No. 43.

After crushing Vinci in the first set 6-2, Williams went on to lose the next two sets 6-4, 6-4. With a win, Williams would have moved on to the U.S. Open final where she would have had the opportunity to complete a grand slam — winning all four majors in a calendar year.

But the world isn’t blaming Williams for the devastating loss, or Vinci. They are blaming Williams’ love interest hip-hop mogul Drake — basically insinuating that the rapper/singer is Williams’ bad luck charm.

Drake was on hand for the match and at many times was shown on camera supporting Williams:

Following the loss, people on Twitter were absolutely ruthless:

WE ALL KNEW THAT DRAKE/SERENA WAS GOING TO BE A MESS. LOOK WHAT HE DID.

— Andrei Damane (@AndreiDamane) September 11, 2015

THIS IS WHY WE DON’T LET DRAKE HAVE NICE THINGS

— kylie (@kyliemcconv) September 11, 2015

I blame Drake.

— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) September 11, 2015

I TOLD YALL DRAKE AINT NO GOOD FOR SERENA, I TOLD YALL

— Tracy LaFway Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) September 11, 2015

Drake is the Jessica Simpson to Serena’s Tony Romo. #BlameDrake

— Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) September 11, 2015

Drake jinxed Serena man

— b (@brandynmarshall) September 11, 2015

Wherever drake cheers, losing follows. The curse continues. #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/ecQ5M3QU6q

— tᕼe ᒪᑌᑕᗩᔕ ᗷᖇOᔕ (@lucasbros) September 11, 2015

YOU CAN’T GET MARRIED IN AIR DRAKE’S, IZZY. DIDN’T YOU SEE WHAT HE DID TO SERENA??? https://t.co/Gy9v9jz5jQ

— El Flaco (@bomani_jones) September 11, 2015

i think drake regrets his new haircut tbh pic.twitter.com/zScqiU12Kh

— L.A.S (@SartoriallyInc) September 11, 2015

Drake: “So cry if you need to, but I…”Serena: “STOP SINGING.”

— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 11, 2015

.@Drake Kentucky in the Final Four, Raptors in the playoffs, Serena going for the Slam. Doing well, fella. Doing well.

— SportsPickle (@sportspickle) September 11, 2015

Drake has won a lot this year, unfortunately with sports, that’s not the case.

