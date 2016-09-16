Venus Williams is backing a hot new US finance startup

Sallie L. Krawcheck’s Ellevest, a digital investment advisor for women, closed its second round of funding today with a group of A-list female superstars from the worlds of sports, finance and tech.

The funding round was led by Venus Williams and included:

Ariel Investments president Mellody Hobson.

Venture capitalists and Aspect Ventures cofounders Theresia Gouw and Jennifer Fonstand.

Former deputy general counsel at Google Miriam Rivera.

Broadway Angels founder Sonja Perkins.

VC firm Thomas, McNerney & Partners co-founder Karen Boezi.

These women join the squad of female Ellevest Series A investors Karen Finerman, the CEO of Metropolitan Capital Advisors, and Andrea Jung, the President and CEO of Grameen America.

Ellevest focuses on life goals to help female clients invest their money through a portfolio of low-cost ETFs. The digital advisor takes into account the established facts of how women’s financial experiences differ from men’s: longer lifespans, different salary arcs, and the possibility of extended time off from work.

For a more detailed explanation of how Ellevest works, you can read here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.