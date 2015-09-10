Serena Williams is one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time, men or women

The grand slams of tennis have come a long ways and now offer the same prize money for the men and women. The same cannot be said of lesser tournaments were there is still a huge pay disparity.

Despite this, Serena Williams is still one of the four highest-paid tennis players of all time, rivaled only by the Big 3 in men’s tennis, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. Williams will almost certainly pass Nadal this week at the U.S. Open.

Williams has been so dominant on the woman’s tour that she has made more in her career than the next two players combined, Maria Sharapova and Serena’s sister, Venus.

