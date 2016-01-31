Serena Williams had a shock loss in the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 30: Australian Open runner-up Serena Williams of the United States and winner Angelique Kerber of Germany pose with their trophies after Women’s Singles Final on day 13 of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Germany’s Angelique Kerber has defeated reigning champion and world no. 1, Serena Williams, to win the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old seventh seed from Bremen had a surprise win over the reigning champion, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, in her first ever grand slam final.

In her post-match interview, Kerber, who had a 1-5 record against Williams, said she knew she had to “play the best tennis tonight” and she went out “trying to show really that I can play and that I can beat her”.

“I started to believe. I am a good player and I can show it on the big courts. It’s crazy to say but I am a Grand Slam champion now.”

While Kerber said she “played very well” in the first set, Serena’s serve picked up in the second set bringing it to a third set where “every game was really close.”

Here was her reaction after winning the match point:

Williams, who has won six Australian Opens, also praised Kerber on her win describing the final as a “really good, really intense match”.

“She played so well today. She had an attitude that I think a lot of people can learn from: just to always stay positive and to never give up. “I was really inspired by that. So, honestly, she’s a really good girl. If I couldn’t win, I’m happy she did.”

This is the ninth time that Kerber has competed in the Australian Open after reaching the fourth round in 2013 and 2014 and being knocked out in the first round last year.

In the lead-up to this year’s final, Kerber beat 14th seed Victoria Azarenka in the quarterfinals and British tennis player, Johanna Konta, in the semifinals. She is the first German woman to win a grand slam in 22 years when fellow German tennis player, Steffi Graf, won the French Open in 1999.

Coincidentally, had Williams won, she would have equalled Graf’s record of 22 grand slam wins.

Kerber will now be ranked no. 2 on the WTA rankings. Fellow countrymen and grand slam players have joined in to congratulate Kerber on her win:

Kerber: "I had goosebumps. My whole life I've worked hard. To say 'I am a Grand Slam champion' is crazy" #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/j9woE4GXfn — Australian Open (@AustralianOpen) January 30, 2016

Congratulations @AngeliqueKerber! Impressive stuff and so well deserved. And @serenawilliams with class as always #sportsmanship — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 30, 2016

Congrats to my countrywomen @AngeliqueKerber !!! Enjoy this moment for the rest of your life…@AustralianOpen #Melbourne — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) January 30, 2016

The #FCBayern players were in tennis mode today celebrating Bayern fan @AngeliqueKerber's #AusOpen win ? ⚽️ ? pic.twitter.com/Q3d948UJOi — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) January 30, 2016

Wooooooww amazing @AngeliqueKerber!! Your 1st Grand Slam & number 2 in the ranking! You really deserve it. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/1MGuuAvkmV — Carla Suarez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) January 30, 2016

Awesome match from you both! Congrats @AngeliqueKerber much deserved! And such a champion @serenawilliams being just as gracious in defeat. — Johanna Konta (@JoKonta91) January 30, 2016

Congratulations @AngeliqueKerber. So proud of you. Enjoy this moment. You deserve this!!! — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) January 30, 2016

What a final girls @serenawilliams & @AngeliqueKerber Great sportsmanship! Well done to both. Congrats to Angelique for her 1st GS #AusOpen — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2016

Congratulations @AngeliqueKerber! So happy for you. Enjoy every second, you earned it — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 30, 2016

