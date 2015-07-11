Serena Williams' dominance in her 30s is unprecedented

On Saturday, Serena Williams will be heavily favoured to win her sixth Wimbledon title and her 21st career Grand Slam championship, which would bring her with one of Steffi Graf’s Open Era record (since 1968). What’s even more incredible about Williams’ run at the record is that she is as dominating as ever and she is doing it in her 30s.

Williams has already won seven Grand Slams since turning 30, more than Graff (0), Chris Evert (2), and Martina Navratilova (3) combined. In fact, only six women in the modern era have won more than seven Grand Slams in their entire career.

Here is how Williams’ run in her 30s compares to the other three top Grand Slam winners of the Open Era.

