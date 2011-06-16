Serena Williams' First Tournament Back From Injury Ends Prematurely

Photo: AP Images

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Serena Williams’ comeback tournament at Eastbourne ended in the second round with a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 loss to top-seeded Vera Zvonareva.Zvonareva came through a tense tussle in 3 hours, 12 minutes for only her second win over the 13-time Grand Slam champion.



Williams fought back from 5-2 down in the deciding set, and saved three match points at 5-4. But Zvonareva immediately broke again and a tiring Williams couldn’t muster another rally.

Venus Williams reached the quarterfinals with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over Ana Ivanovic.

