Serena Williams Got Off With A $2,000 Fine And No Suspension For Her Tirade

Serena Williams has been fined $2,000 for yelling at the chair umpire during her U.S. Open final loss to Sam Stosur yesterday.
The violation “does not rise to the level of a major offence under the Grand Slam Code of Conduct,” according to a USTA statement.
There had been speculation that the tirade would lead to a suspension from next year’s U.S. Open.
So this is a relatively soft punishment.
