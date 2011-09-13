Serena Williams Got Off With A $2,000 Fine And No Suspension For Her Tirade

Serena Williams has been fined $2,000 for yelling at the chair umpire during her U.S. Open final loss to Sam Stosur yesterday.



The violation “does not rise to the level of a major offence under the Grand Slam Code of Conduct,” according to a USTA statement.

There had been speculation that the tirade would lead to a suspension from next year’s U.S. Open.

So this is a relatively soft punishment.

