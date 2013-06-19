Serena Williams criticises 16-Year-Old Rape Victim In A Bombshell Interview

There’s a big article on tennis player Serena Williams in this month’s Rolling Stone.



In an excerpt of the article that ran on Deadspin today, Williams criticises the 16-year-old girl who was raped by two football players at a party in Steubenville, Ohio last year.

Several students joked about the rape on social media, and the story made headline news when it went to trial.

In Rolling Stone, Williams gets close to blaming the victim, and calls her lucky:

“Do you think it was fair, what they got? They did something stupid, but I don’t know. I’m not blaming the girl, but if you’re a 16-year-old and you’re drunk like that, your parents should teach you—don’t take drinks from other people. She’s 16, why was she that drunk where she doesn’t remember? It could have been much worse. She’s lucky. Obviously I don’t know, maybe she wasn’t a virgin, but she shouldn’t have put herself in that position, unless they slipped her something, then that’s different.”

This is an ugly and dangerous sentiment, but unfortunately one that some people share when it comes to rape.

The full Rolling Stone story hasn’t been published online yet.

