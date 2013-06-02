15 Examples Of Serena Williams' Insane Competitiveness

Tony Manfred
serena williams 2013 aussie open

Serena Williams gets criticised all the time for her temper tantrums.

But those freak outs are a byproduct of her insane competitiveness. You don’t stay at the top of the tennis world at age 31 unless you have an insatiable desire to win.

She has destroyed racquets, fought with young proteges, and played through gross injuries.

She destroyed a racquet at the 2013 Australian Open

She allegedly unfollowed 20-year-old Sloane Stephens on Twitter after she beat her at the Aussie Open

She also refuses to be Stephens' mentor

She played the 2013 Australian Open on a grotesquely swollen ankle

She doesn't think she has any legitimate threats

She refuses to play at Indian Wells (one of the most popular events on tour), because fans booed her sister there in 2001

Even though she had won 19 matches in a row, she wrecked a racquet when she lost to Angelique Kerber last summer

She has destroyed her sister when it matters. She's 8-3 against Venus in finals

She had an emotional breakdown and started crying at the 2012 French Open, when it looked like her game might never recover

She reportedly holds a grudge against Justine Henin because she called a timeout in the middle of Serena's serve 10 years ago

She could have retired after a life-threatening pulmonary embolism in 2011, but she fought her way back

When wild fashion became a thing in women's tennis, Serena out-did them all

She has been a 24/7 tennis player since she was a toddler. Her sister said of her regimen:

