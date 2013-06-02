15 Examples Of Serena Williams' Insane Competitiveness

Serena Williams gets criticised all the time for her temper tantrums.
But those freak outs are a byproduct of her insane competitiveness. You don’t stay at the top of the tennis world at age 31 unless you have an insatiable desire to win.
She has destroyed racquets, fought with young proteges, and played through gross injuries.
She allegedly unfollowed 20-year-old Sloane Stephens on Twitter after she beat her at the Aussie Open
She refuses to play at Indian Wells (one of the most popular events on tour), because fans booed her sister there in 2001
Even though she had won 19 matches in a row, she wrecked a racquet when she lost to Angelique Kerber last summer
She had an emotional breakdown and started crying at the 2012 French Open, when it looked like her game might never recover
She reportedly holds a grudge against Justine Henin because she called a timeout in the middle of Serena's serve 10 years ago
She could have retired after a life-threatening pulmonary embolism in 2011, but she fought her way back
