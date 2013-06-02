15 Examples Of Serena Williams' Insane Competitiveness

Serena Williams gets criticised all the time for her temper tantrums.



But those freak outs are a byproduct of her insane competitiveness. You don’t stay at the top of the tennis world at age 31 unless you have an insatiable desire to win.

She has destroyed racquets, fought with young proteges, and played through gross injuries.

