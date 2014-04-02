15 Examples Of Serena Williams' Insane Competitiveness

At an age when most players are declining, Serena Williams is still the most dominant force in women’s tennis.

You can’t be that good for that long without an insane competitive streak, and she has one.

She has destroyed racquets, fought with young players, and played through gross injuries on her way to the top.

This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.