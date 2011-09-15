Serena Williams Almost (But Not Quite) Apologized Today For Calling A Chair Umpire "Unattractive Inside"

Photo: YouTube

Serena Williams tweeted today about the tantrum she threw during Sunday’s U.S. Open final.Here’s what she wrote:



My emotions did get the best of me this past weekend when I disagreed with the umpire. It has been a long road to get back to the US Open this year, and I am thankful to have had such a great two weeks in New York.

She was fined $2,000 after she called the chair umpire “unattractive inside” and a “hater” in an angry outburst during a changeover.

She eventually lost the U.S. Open final to Sam Stosur in straight sets.

