Serena Williams Apologizes For Her Insensitive Steubenville Rape Comment

There’s a great profile of Serena Williams in the July issue of Rolling Stone that is online now. But one quote from her interview stuck out as particularly insensitive about the rape case in Steubenville.
Today, Williams released a statement on her blog apologizing for her insensitivity. In the statement Williams says she is currently reaching out to the family of the young victim for a personal apology as well:
I have fought all of my career for women’s equality, women’s equal rights, respect in their fields – anything I could do to support women I have done. My prayers and support always goes out to the rape victim. In this case, most especially, to an innocent sixteen year old child.”
Here’s what Williams said during her Rolling Stone interview:
“Do you think it was fair, what they got? They did something stupid, but I don’t know. I’m not blaming the girl, but if you’re a 16-year-old and you’re drunk like that, your parents should teach you—don’t take drinks from other people. She’s 16, why was she that drunk where she doesn’t remember? It could have been much worse. She’s lucky. Obviously I don’t know, maybe she wasn’t a virgin, but she shouldn’t have put herself in that position, unless they slipped her something, then that’s different.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.