Serena Williams Says She Apologized To Maria Sharapova Two Days Before Maria Called Her A Homewrecker

Maria Sharapova slammed Serena Williams for her love life, Williams thought she squashed the beef by apologizing to Sharapova face-to-face at a Wimbledon party.Here’s what she told the media after hearing Sharapova’s remarks (via ESPN):

“I personally talked to Maria at the player party, incidentally. I said, ‘Look, I want to personally apologise to you if you are offended by being brought into my situation. I want to take this moment to just pour myself, be open, say I’m very sorry for this whole situation.'”

Apparently that apology wasn’t as clear as Williams thought it was.

This all started last week when Williams talked trash on an unnamed player in a Rolling Stone article. The writer of the article assumed she was talking about Sharapova.

The quote:

“There are people who live, breathe and dress tennis. I mean, seriously, give it a rest. She begins every interview with ‘I’m so happy. I’m so lucky’ – it’s so boring. She’s still not going to be invited to the cool parties. And, hey, if she wants to be with the guy with a black heart, go for it.”

On Saturday, Sharapova fired back. She essentially called Williams a homewrecker:

“If she wants to talk about something personal, maybe she should talk about her relationship and her boyfriend that was married and is getting a divorce and has kids.”

Williams is rumoured to be dating her current coach, Patrick Mouratougalu.

With Victoria Azarenka possibly getting injured yesterday, Williams and Sharapova are the overwhelming favourites to reach the final.

