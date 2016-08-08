Serena and Venus Williams suffer stunning upset to Czech team in Olympics doubles

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In what some are calling the biggest upset of the Rio Olympics so far, Serena and Venus Williams lost in the opening round of the women’s Olympics doubles tournament to the Czech duo of Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova in straight sets.

The Williams sisters had never lost in an Olympics doubles match before.

Fresh off another Wimbledon doubles title, the Williams had won gold in London 2012, Beijing 2008, and Sydney 2000.

Venus, who lost in her singles match Saturday night, may have been fatigued playing on back-to-back nights. Afterward, she called the Czech team “too good” for the Williams sisters, and noted she and Serena both have the U.S. Open to look forward to.

In what’s been an eventful Olympics so far, perhaps the most dominant duo in tennis is out in the first weekend.

NOW WATCH: These are the 3 oldest people to ever compete in the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.