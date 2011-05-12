Serbian Soccer Championship Ends When One Team Walks Off Field In Protest

Photo: AP

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Serbian cup final has ended in controversy when players from one team walked off the field late in the match to protest referee decisions involving penalty kicks.Players from Vojvodina Novi Sad refused to continue Wednesday night’s cup final against Partizan Belgrade in the 82nd minute after officials did not award their team a penalty kick. Vojvodina Novu Sad was trailing 2-1 at the time, with Partizan scoring one of its goals on a disputed penalty kick.



Officials awarded the victory to Partizan Belgrade.

The protest is the latest in a series of incidents that have shaken Serbian soccer, including match-fixing allegations, fan riots and death threats against players and officials.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.