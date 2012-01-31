A Serbian Handballer Was Struck In The Eye By A Dart Thrown By One Of His Own Fans

Photo: YouTube.com

Zarko Sesum is a handballer that plays for the Serbian National Team. The image at right is what Sesum looked like shortly after being hit in the eye by a dart thrown from the stands during a semi-final in the European Championship.And as if getting hit in the eye with a dart wasn’t bad enough, it appears that the dart was thrown by one Sesum’s own fans and intended for an opponent.



According to Agence France-Presse, the dart was thrown from the stands and was aimed at Ivano Balic, a member of the Croatian national team.

