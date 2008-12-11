Serbia Disowns Native Son Blago

It didn’t take long for Serbians to start taking their swings at shamed Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a second generation Serb-American. On the Web sites of Politika and Blic, two of Belgrade’s most popular papers, locals complain that Blago has “forgotten his roots” and label corruption as a “quintessentially American” problem.



The Chicago Tribune picks up some of the Serbian comments:

Dragan writes: “Not everybody who has “ic” at the end of their name is a Serb. Does Blagojevich remember Serbia at all? He is an American. He has nothing to do with Serbia.”

Radovan Savic writes: “Why does every Serb who goes over there become ashamed of their Serbian origin? Why did Milorad change his name to Rod?”

Raja writes: “He has nothing to do with Serbia. He doesn’t even speak Serbian. My sympathies are with American justice which does not distinguish between an ordinary citizen and a governor. Serbia should learn a lot from a developed democracy like America.”

Miodrag writes: “Blagojevich asked American Serbs to help him financially but he’s never done anything for Serbia. To the contrary, he voted for sharp measures against Serbia. … He came to Belgrade in 1999 with Jesse Jackson to release four American soldiers captured in Kosovo [during the NATO bombing campaign against Serbia]. He did it only to promote himself. That person has never done anything for Serbs.”

Milos writes: “I’m glad that justice finally caught up with Rod Blagojevich. When he was a member of the Congress, he appealed to Serb Americans to give him donations because he was allegedly fighting for Serb issues. However, when he received thousands of dollars from naive Serbs, he never did anything positive at all for the Serb people. Rod Blagojevich always took care of himself and his pocket.”

Yikes, when the Serbs hate you you’ve got big problems. Just ask a Croat.

