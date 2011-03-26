Sequoia's "RIP Good Times" Revisited

With Sequoia leading a $41 million investment in a pre launch mobile application, we’ve decided to take a look back at its “RIP Good Times” report from October 2008.



At the time the world was panicking thanks to the financial crises. Lehman Brothers was toast, the government was pouring billions into financial institutions, and the stock market was tanking.

Sequoia sat down its portfolio companies and scared them to death with this gloomy report on the future.

It sent waves through Silicon Valley and startup land.

So how does it hold up today? Take a look …

