Sequoia Invests $4.5 Million In Carbon Capture Start-Up

A carbon capture start up named C12 Energy, raised a $4.5 million round from Sequoia Capital according to Dow Jones’ VentureWire.

C12 is a six-month old operation, based out of Boston, and headed by Kurt Zenz House and Justin Dawe. The company works on capturing emissions and storing them in rocks. Neither provided much detail on their operation, but they have a patent for technology that speeds up the ability of the ocean to absorb carbon dioxide.

The small round will bolster them for the next few years as they work on research. They don’t expect to have a commercially viable solution for many years.

(Via Earth2Tech)

