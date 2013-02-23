18 Cities And Towns That Are Already Freaking Out About The Sequester

Photo: Newseum

As President Barack Obama and Congressional Republicans trade barbs over the looming sequester, towns and cities are starting to brace for the potentially devastating consequences that the cuts will have at the local level. Public schools in New York City, the Department of Agriculture’s meat inspection program, and various military bases across the country could all be affected.



We took a look at 19 local newspapers that made the sequester a focus on their front pages Friday.

