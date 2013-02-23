18 Cities And Towns That Are Already Freaking Out About The Sequester

Photo: Newseum
As President Barack Obama and Congressional Republicans trade barbs over the looming sequester, towns and cities are starting to brace for the potentially devastating consequences that the cuts will have at the local level. Public schools in New York City, the Department of Agriculture’s meat inspection program, and various military bases across the country could all be affected.
We took a look at 19 local newspapers that made the sequester a focus on their front pages Friday.
Tampa, Fla. — More than 80 per cent of MacDill Air Force Base's 3,180 workers could face 20-day furloughs.
Trenton, N.J. — The state's 10,771 civilian defence employees stand to lose about $78 million in pay if the furloughs are ordered, including 4,696 people who work at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.
Salt Lake City, Utah — Thousands of civilians will be forced to take off 22 unpaid days per year because of $86 million in cuts to the state's military civilian payroll.
Carmel, Calif. — The cuts could affect 3,000 civilian employees at the U.S. Army Garrison, the defence Language Institute ,and the Presidio of Monterey.
Yuma, Ariz. — The Yuma Proving Ground, which tests medium- and long-range artillery, could have to cut $3.6 million in payroll for 700 employees.
Casper, Wyoming — 700 workers at F.E. Warren Air Force Base could lose about $8,000 in pay per year.
Montgomery, Ala. — At the Maxwell Air Force Base, 2,433 workers could face furloughs. The sequester could also lead to fewer courses and students at Air University, where 255 members of the faculty are civilians.
Winchester, Va. — The paper warned that Virginia could stand to lose more than 200,000 jobs, including a local business that depends on the government for 60 per cent of its business.
Staunton, Va. — One Virginia National Guard commander said his unit will not be able to meet its goal of being ready for an overseas conflict within three years.
Davenport, Iowa, and Rock Island, Illinois — Rock Island Arsenal, a Joint Manufacturing and Technology centre in the Quad Cities, would take a $197 million hit from sequestration.
Belleville, Ill. — About 4,500 of the 7,000 workers at Scott Air Force Base could face furloughs, resulting in a $28 million hit to the area economy.
Carlisle, Pa. — More than 80 per cent of the workers at the Carlisle Barracks would be affected by furloughs.
New York City — There will be a $59.2 million cut in federal aid to city schools, one of numerous ways that sequestration will hammer New York.
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville, home to Fort Bragg, could be one of the cities hit hardest by sequestration. The worst case scenario for Fort Bragg would be the loss of 8,000 soldiers and civilian employees by 2020.
Sanford, N.C. — Local farmers and processers could be negatively impacted by two-week furloughs for meat inspectors with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Lowgap, N.C. — The Blue Ridge Parkway would be forced to cut 21 ranger positions and cut half of its 14 visitor centres.
Source: The Times News
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.