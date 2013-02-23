18 Cities And Towns That Are Already Freaking Out About The Sequester

Brett LoGiurato

Photo: Newseum

As President Barack Obama and Congressional Republicans trade barbs over the looming sequester, towns and cities are starting to brace for the potentially devastating consequences that the cuts will have at the local level. Public schools in New York City, the Department of Agriculture’s meat inspection program, and various military bases across the country could all be affected.

We took a look at 19 local newspapers that made the sequester a focus on their front pages Friday.

Tampa, Fla. — More than 80 per cent of MacDill Air Force Base's 3,180 workers could face 20-day furloughs.

Source: The Tampa Tribune

Trenton, N.J. — The state's 10,771 civilian defence employees stand to lose about $78 million in pay if the furloughs are ordered, including 4,696 people who work at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.

Source: The Burlington County Times

Salt Lake City, Utah — Thousands of civilians will be forced to take off 22 unpaid days per year because of $86 million in cuts to the state's military civilian payroll.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune

Carmel, Calif. — The cuts could affect 3,000 civilian employees at the U.S. Army Garrison, the defence Language Institute ,and the Presidio of Monterey.

Source: Monterey Herald

Yuma, Ariz. — The Yuma Proving Ground, which tests medium- and long-range artillery, could have to cut $3.6 million in payroll for 700 employees.

Source: The Yuma Sun

Casper, Wyoming — 700 workers at F.E. Warren Air Force Base could lose about $8,000 in pay per year.

Montgomery, Ala. — At the Maxwell Air Force Base, 2,433 workers could face furloughs. The sequester could also lead to fewer courses and students at Air University, where 255 members of the faculty are civilians.

Winchester, Va. — The paper warned that Virginia could stand to lose more than 200,000 jobs, including a local business that depends on the government for 60 per cent of its business.

Source: The Winchester Star

Staunton, Va. — One Virginia National Guard commander said his unit will not be able to meet its goal of being ready for an overseas conflict within three years.

Source: The News Leader

Davenport, Iowa, and Rock Island, Illinois — Rock Island Arsenal, a Joint Manufacturing and Technology centre in the Quad Cities, would take a $197 million hit from sequestration.

Source: Quad City Times

Belleville, Ill. — About 4,500 of the 7,000 workers at Scott Air Force Base could face furloughs, resulting in a $28 million hit to the area economy.

Source: Belleville News-Democrat

Carlisle, Pa. — More than 80 per cent of the workers at the Carlisle Barracks would be affected by furloughs.

Source: The Sentinel

New York City — There will be a $59.2 million cut in federal aid to city schools, one of numerous ways that sequestration will hammer New York.

Source: The Star Gazette

Lawton, Okla. — About 1,047 workers at Altus Air Force Base would be affected by furloughs.

Source: The Lawton Constitution

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville, home to Fort Bragg, could be one of the cities hit hardest by sequestration. The worst case scenario for Fort Bragg would be the loss of 8,000 soldiers and civilian employees by 2020.

Source: The Fayetteville Observer

Sanford, N.C. — Local farmers and processers could be negatively impacted by two-week furloughs for meat inspectors with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Source: The Sanford Herald

Lowgap, N.C. — The Blue Ridge Parkway would be forced to cut 21 ranger positions and cut half of its 14 visitor centres.

Source: The Times News

Oahu, Hawaii — 350 workers at Pearl Harbor could face layoffs.

Source: The Honolulu Star Advertiser

Now check out some of the more logical cuts the government can make...

40 obvious and painless ways for the U.S. to cut its budget >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.