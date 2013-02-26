21 Terrible Budget Cuts That Will Hurt America If Sequester Hits

Photo: John Moore / Getty Images

The heads of nearly every government agency have announced their plans to implement sequestration, and the results aren’t pretty. Sequestration cuts will result in $85 billion of across-the-board budget reductions for each non-exempt government agency in 2013.



Every agency will have to deal with a budget reduction, but some will have to take especially brutal measures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.