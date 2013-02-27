11 States That Are Going To Get Slammed Hardest By The Sequester

With less than a week to go until the sequester kicks in, the White House is warning of the effects that the automatic, across-the-board cuts will have on individual states.



Here, we’ve compiled a list of 11 states that will be hit the hardest by the cuts. For some, the pain will come in the form of military job loss and readiness. For others, it will come from educational programs like Head Start. Certain programs like nutritional assistance for seniors and funding for clean air and water projects will also be subject to the axe.

Texas is going to get totally slammed by budget cuts — especially in education. Texas will get hit in a number of areas, coming in among the top three hardest hit states in a range of spending areas, from education to environmental funding. The state stands to lose approximately $67.8 million in education funding, putting about 930 teacher and aide jobs at risk. Head Start services would be slashed for 4,800 children. And about 52,000 Department of defence employees will be furloughed. The only area in which Texas won't see too many cuts is in the public health sector. Source: White House New York's public health funding will be decimated. New York will lose approximately $1,070,000 in funds that help respond to public health threats like infectious diseases and natural disasters, such as Hurricane Sandy. The state will see about a $5,730,000 decline in grants to aid in the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, resulting in about 6,100 fewer admissions to substance abuse programs. And New York's health departments will lose about $2,726,000 in HIV testing funds, which will mean around 68,200 fewer HIV tests. Source: White House In California, 64,000 civilian defence workers will be furloughed. California will be subject to 64,000 civilian military furloughs. The state will lose about $87.6 million in funding for primary and secondary education, putting around 1,210 teacher and aide jobs at risk. The state will also lose $1.1 million in vaccine funding, which means 16,000 fewer children will be vaccinated. In addition, California will lose $1.6 in justice assistance grants that help beef up local law enforcement. Source: White House Virginia's defence workforce will also take a monster hit. The White House warned that Virginia's military readiness could be compromised because of especially drastic cuts to some of its military programs. Around 90,000 civilian Department of defence employees in Virginia will be furloughed if the sequester takes effect, which means a $648.4 million reduction in gross pay. The Army would have to cut base funding by around $146 million; the Air Force would cut operations by about $8 million; and the Navy would be forced to cancel the maintenance of 11 shifts in Norfolk and defer and delay other ship projects. Source: White House Maryland will also lose lots of military money. Maryland is another state whose military readiness will be disproportionately affected, which is why Gov. Martin O'Malley has been sounding the alarm in recent weeks. Around 46,000 civilian Department of defence employees would be furloughed if the sequester takes effect, amounting to a $353.7 million in gross pay reduction. The Army would have to cut base funding by around $95 million; the Air Force would cut operations by about $10 million; and $9 million in funding for a Navy project would be slashed. Source: White House Florida stands to lose $54.5 million in education funding. Approximately 750 teacher and teacher-aide jobs are at-risk in Florida, which will see a $54.5 million decline in funding for primary and secondary education. Florida's Head Start program would lose funding for 2,700 children. The state will be subject to 31,000 civilian military furloughs. Florida will also see cuts in job-search assistance funding, meaning 78,960 fewer people would get help looking for employment. And it would see a $3.8 million decrease in funding to provide meals for seniors. Source: White House Pennsylvania's child care system would be wrought by the cuts. Pennsylvania will take a disproportionate hit on funding for child care services. Around 1,800 disadvantaged and vulnerable children could be prevented from access to child care, which would also affect working parents with jobs. The state would also see big cuts in funding for public health. The White House estimates Pennsylvania could lose up to $1.2 million in federal funds, which would be more than New York. Source: White House Ohio will lose tons of job-assistance funding. Ohio will lose $1.8 million in funding for job-search assistance programs, which means 57,100 fewer people would receive help in finding employment. Ohio's public health funding will also take a big hit, with about $1.1 million in expected cuts. The state will also lose about $3.3 million in grants to help prevent and treat substance abuse, meaning 4,200 fewer people could be admitted to substance abuse facilities. Source: White House Illinois will lose lots of funding for public safety. Obama's home state will experience big across-the-board cuts. Perhaps most significantly, the state will see a large decline in funding for law enforcement and public safety, with the loss of $587,000 in justice assistance grants. Illinois' education system will also feel the effects of sequester. The state will lose $33.4 million in funding for primary and secondary education, putting nearly 500 teacher and aide jobs at risk. Michigan's seniors will be hit hard. Michigan is among the top 10 states in many areas set to be cut. The sequester looms particularly large for programs that provide meals to seniors. Michigan stands to lose $1.8 million in funding for those programs, more than larger states like New York. Alaska will lose millions in fish and wildlife protection money. Alaska will be hit with the second-highest cut in grants for fish and wildlife protection, to the tune of $2.1 million. That's more than every other state except Texas. 