This Poll Number Dismantles The GOP's Entire Message On Spending

Photo: Getty

Americans wholeheartedly disapprove of how Congressional Republicans are handling federal spending, according to a new poll result from ABC and The Washington Post that undercuts one of the party’s major messages.The poll found that a whopping 67 per cent of respondents disapproved of how Republicans are handling federal spending. That includes 64 per cent of Democrats and an astounding 51 per cent of Republicans that buck their own party. Only 26 per cent of respondents approved.



By comparison, President Barack Obama is viewed better — albeit not in a highly favourable light. By a 52-43 split, Americans disapproved of how Obama is handling federal spending.

Still, as other polls have shown, Obama has an edge over Congressional Republicans as the across-the-board cuts known as the sequester are set to begin kicking in on Friday. The ABC/WaPo survey dismantles one of Republicans’ main arguments of Obama’s presidency — that they are the party that is best equipped to spend the government’s money.

Here’s a look, in chart form, of the difference in approval on federal spending:

Photo: Langer Research

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.