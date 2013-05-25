The Surprising Group Of People That Disproportionately Hates Federal Budget Cuts

APThe automatic, across-the-board spending cuts known as sequestration are beginning to have their most widespread personal effects since they began kicking in at the beginning of March, according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll.



The poll finds that nearly four in 10 Americans say the cuts of the sequester have had a negative effect on them personally, which is up substantially from just 25 per cent two months ago.

And among that group, self-identified Republicans say they have been most affected. An astounding 46 per cent of Republicans have felt the effects of the sequester, compared with just 32 per cent of Democrats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, just 39 per cent of Republicans support the cuts, compared with 54 per cent who oppose them.

That’s a significant change from a March WaPo/ABC poll, which found that only 27 per cent of Republicans said they had been affected by the cuts. Among Republicans, the number of respondents who “strongly disapprove” of the cuts has climbed 8 percentage points in the past two months.

Here’s a look at the Republican difference in chart form:

Overall, only 35 per cent of Americans approve of the cuts, compared with 56 per cent who disapprove — making disapproval of the cuts an issue that goes across party lines.

Congress hasn’t felt any push to resolve the cuts since late April, when it quickly resolved a series of flight delays that were piling up across U.S. airports because of the cuts. But if personal displeasure with the cuts continues to fester, it could once again force Congress to explore alternative solutions.

