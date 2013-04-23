Flight Delays Are Starting To Kick In, And Now People Are Really Beginning To Complain About The Sequester

Nearly two months after the across-the-board cuts known as the sequester began to kick in, Americans are finally beginning to notice — in the form of major flight delays that started on Monday.



Air traffic controllers started going on furlough Sunday because of the cuts, which led to delays — and complaints of the delays — on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the FAA said Sunday that flights from Philadelphia and Orlando, Fla., into John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Westchester County airports were delayed due to staffing issues. There were also delays of up to three hours at Los Angeles International Airport.

The FAA’s website also reported significant delays at LaGuardia, Newark, Washington Dulles International, and Charlotte International airports Monday morning — though most major airports across the country aren’t yet feeling the hit.

FAA officials have said they will have to furlough all 47,000 employees at the agency, including nearly 15,000 air traffic controllers. Each employee will be furloughed for one day of work every other week. The FAA has said that planes will be forced to take off and land less frequently because of the furloughs.

People are starting to notice — and so are both sides of the political aisle. The Democratic National Committee is blasting out stories detailing the cuts. The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, is out with a campaign on Twitter that deems the delays #ObamaFlightDelays, urging constituents to call the White House if they’re experiencing delays:

RNC

