The Sequester Cuts Go A Lot Deeper Than White House Tours — Here's How Local Communities Are Struggling

Most of the chatter about the sequester this week has revolved around the looming cancellation of White House tours. But outside of the nation’s capital, local communities are starting to grasp what the cuts will mean for them.For the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a look at how local newspapers have been bracing their communities for what’s to come.
Now that the cuts have begun to kick in, here’s what they were warning about on Friday.
The Olympian in Tacoma, Wash., reported that federal funding to the state will shrink by $83 billion.
The Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Texas is facing similar concerns because of FAA cuts.
In Michigan, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported on a wide swath of cuts, including the possible closing of a local airport.
Daytona Beach, Fla., is also grappling with the potential closing of airport traffic control towers in two local airports.
The Austin American-Statesman reported that Texas will lose $3.6 million in funding for meals for seniors.
The Daily Reflector in Greenville, N.C. reported that the Pitt County school system will lose $750,000 in funding by the end of September.
In Burlington, N.C., officials expect about $1.2 million in cuts to the Alamance-Burlington School System.
In Buffalo, the sequester means a 10.7 per cent cuts in long-term unemployment benefits for 8,000 people.
Nebraska's Lincoln Journal Star reported that local college leaders are concerned about education cuts.
The Lewison (Idaho) Tribune reported that the Lewiston School District could see $43,000 in cuts to special education.
The Sacramento Bee reported on a variety of cuts, including up to 14 days of furloughs for 184 Sacramento and Fresno office prosecutors.
