These Maps Show How The Sequester Is Going To Devastate America

But some states, like California, Texas, Virginia, and Maryland, have a lot more they could potentially lose.

Check out this interactive map of which states will lose the most GDP dollars in the year after the sequester kicks in:

A darker colour indicates a larger dollar loss. GDP loss by state ranges from $222 million, which is what Delaware stands to lose, to $22.67 billion, for California.



California, Texas and Virginia will be the worst hit, with each state losing more than $15 billion in GDP as a result of the sequester.

But when the same amount is expressed as a percentage of that state's GDP in 2011, it's smaller states like New Mexico, Maryland and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia, which all top the list.

Interestingly, both Maryland and Virgina are pretty high up on the list whether you look at loss of GDP as a simple dollar amount or as a percentage of 2011 GDP.

Sources: George Mason University, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis