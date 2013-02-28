These Maps Show How The Sequester Is Going To Devastate America

Photo: Business Insider
With just two days until the forced spending cuts known as the sequester begin to kick in, Congress appears no closer to an immediate solution to avert the cuts.In total, the U.S. stands to lose hundreds of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of income, but some states are going to be hit much harder than others.
Business Insider looked at data analysed and compiled by George Mason University, combined it with data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and created these interactive maps and charts that show exactly where the sequester will potentially hit the hardest.
But some states, like California, Texas, Virginia, and Maryland, have a lot more they could potentially lose.
Check out this interactive map of which states will lose the most GDP dollars in the year after the sequester kicks in:
A darker colour indicates a larger dollar loss. GDP loss by state ranges from $222 million, which is what Delaware stands to lose, to $22.67 billion, for California.
California, Texas and Virginia will be the worst hit, with each state losing more than $15 billion in GDP as a result of the sequester.
But when the same amount is expressed as a percentage of that state's GDP in 2011, it's smaller states like New Mexico, Maryland and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia, which all top the list.
Interestingly, both Maryland and Virgina are pretty high up on the list whether you look at loss of GDP as a simple dollar amount or as a percentage of 2011 GDP.
Check out this pie chart of jobs lost by occupation (hover over any part of the chart to see how many jobs will be lost):
The second and third types of occupations that will be most affected are protective services and business and finance, according to the report.
George Mason University provided methodology behind how the data was calculated:
'The impacts of the budget cutbacks reported by NAICS Industry sectors were converted to occupational categories by using the national industry-occupation matrix. These are presented...for the direct employment effects for budget cuts.'
Check out this interactive map of which states will lose the largest number of jobs in the year after the sequester kicks in:
A darker colour indicates a bigger loss in jobs. Jobs lost by state ranges from 225,464 in California to 65 in Delaware.
Once again, on the top of the list are California, Texas, Virginia and Maryland.
Here's an interactive map of which states will lose the most labour income in the year after the sequester takes effect:
A darker colour indicates a bigger loss in labour income. labour income lost by state ranges from $11.5 billion in California to $113 million in Delaware.
Virginia, Texas, and California stand to lose the most labour income. On the other hand, the states least affected look at be Wyoming and Delaware, according to the data from the report.
