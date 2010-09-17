Consumer Sentiment Of 66.6 Comes In Way Worse Than Expected

The number: September University of Michigan sentiment of 66.6 is definitely lighter than expected. Analysts were looking for 70.0



Stocks are turning south.

All that double dip talk may be having an effect.

Maybe add this to David Rosenberg’s 13 signs that we’re in a depression >

Background: Analysts are looking for a reading of 70.0. Last month it was at 68.9. We’ll see if the constant drumbeat of double dip talk will have an effect.

