Here are the new movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime, iTunes, Hulu, and more in September

As summer comes to a close, it’s time to catch up on everything you missed before the fall.

Below are some of the titles coming to your favourite services in September. Highlights include “Pitch Perfect 2” available for purchase on iTunes and the newest season of “The Mindy Project” launching on Hulu.

Check out the rest below:

iTunes

Available September 2

“Pitch Perfect 2”

Available September 8

“Spy”

“Poltergeist”

Available September 15

“Magic Mike XXL”

Available September 22

“Cinderella”

“San Andreas”

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

“The Mend”

Amazon Prime

Marvel ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

Available September 1

“Private Parts”

“The Blair Witch Project”

“Desperately Seeking Susan”

“Hannah and Her Sisters”

“Popeye”

Available September 4

“Dear White People”

“Hand of God” (Season 1)

Available September 5

“I Am Big Bird: The Caroll Spinney Story”

Available September 10

“Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter”

Available September 21

“Serendipity”

Available September 30

“Grimm” (Season 4)

Purchase on Amazon Instant Video

Available September 1

“Awkward” (Season 5)

“Pitch Perfect 2”

Available September 2

“Drunk History” (Season 3)

Available September 4

“Poltergeist”

Available September 8

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

“Batkid Begins”

Available September 14

“Happyish” (Season 1)

Available September 15

“Magic Mike XXL”

“Me, Earl and the Dying Girl”

Available September 17

“South Park” (Season 19)

Available September 22

“Gotham” (Season 2)

“Scorpion” (Season 2)

Available September 23

“Fresh Off the Boat” (Season 2)

“Scream Queens” (Season 1)

Available September 24

“Modern Family” (Season 7)

“Law & Order: SVU” (Season 17)

“Empire” (Season 2)

“Rosewood” (Season 1)

Available September 28

“The Blacklist” (Season 1)

“Once Upon A Time” (Season 5)

Available September 29

“At Midnight with Chris Hardwick” (Season 3)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 21)

“The Last Man on Earth” (Season 2)

HULU

Available September 1

“Elementary” (Seasons 1 — 3)

“The League” (Season 6)

Available September 8

“The Awesomes” (Season 3 Premiere) (Hulu Original)

Available September 15

“The Mindy Project” (Season 4 Premiere) (Hulu Original)

“Dancing with the Stars” (Season 21 Premiere)

Available September 16

“Difficult People” (Season 1 Finale) (Hulu Original)

“Why? With Hannibal Buress” (Season 1 Finale)

“Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris” (Series Premiere)

Available September 17

“South Park” (Season 19 Premiere)

Available September 22

“Castle” (Season 8 Premiere)

“Gotham” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Minority Report” (Series Premiere)

“Scream” (Season 1 Finale)

“The Voice” (Season 9 Premiere)

“Blindspot” (Series Premiere)

Available September 23

“Dancing with the Stars: Results” (Season 21 Premiere)

“Fresh off the Boat” (Season 2 Premiere)

“The Muppets” (Series Premiere)

“Scream Queens” (Series Premiere FOX)

Available September 24

“Black-ish” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Modern Family” (Season 7 Premiere)

“Nashville” (Season 4 Premiere)

“The Goldbergs” (Season 3 Premiere)

“The Middle” (Season 7 Premiere)

“Empire” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Rosewood” (Series Premiere)

“Law and Order: SVU” (Season 17 Premiere)

“The Mysteries of Laura” (Season 2 Premiere)

“A Wicked Offer” (Season 1 Finale)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Season 1 Finale)

Available September 25

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 12 Premiere)

“Hot to Get Away with Murder” (Season 2 Premiere)

“Scandal” (Season 5 Premiere)

“Heroes Reborn” (Series Premiere)

“The Player” (Series Premiere)

Available September 26

“Shark Tank” (Season 7 Premiere)

Available September 28

“Blood & Oil” (Series Premiere)

“Once Upon a Time” (Season 5 Premiere)

“Quantico” (Series Premiere)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Season 6 Premiere)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Season 3 Premiere)

“Family Guy” (Season 14 Premiere)

“The Last Man on Earth” (Season 2 Premiere)

“The Simpsons” (Season 27 Premiere)

Available September 30

“Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” (Season 3 Premiere)

“Grandfathered” (Series Premiere)

“The Grinder” (Series Premiere)

HBO NOW

HBO ‘Will Ferrell Takes the Field.’

Available September 1

“Beetlejuice”

“Blades of Glory”

“Blade Runner”

“Bring It On”

“The Departed”

“The Faculty”

“The Good Son”

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“Her”

“How Stella Got her Groove Back”

“In the Heat of the Night”

“Manhattan”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

“Thelma & Louise”

“Titanic”

“V for Vendetta”

Available September 5

“Wild”

Available September 9

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Houston Texans” (Season Finale) (HBO Original)

Available September 12

“Ferrell Takes the Field” (HBO Original)

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

Available September 13

“Project Greenlight” (HBO Original)

“Doll & Em” (Season 2 Premiere) (HBO Original)

Available September 19

“Exodus: Gods and Kings”

Available September 26

“Unbroken”

Available September 27

“VICE Special Report: Prisons” (HBO Original)

Redbox

Available September 1

“Far From the Madding Crowd”

Available September 8

“Unfriended”

Available September 15

“Cinderella”

“Love & Mercy”

Available September 22

“Mad Max: Fury Road”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

