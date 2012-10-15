WOW: BIG JUMP IN RETAIL SALES

Photo: Census

Retail sales jumped 1.1 per cent in September, which was well ahead of the 0.9 per cent expected by economists.Excluding autos and gas, sales jumped 0.9 per cent versus expectations for a 0.4 per cent gain.



Electronics and appliance store sales saw a huge 4.48 per cent gain.

This month’s report Apple’s iPhone 5 sales, which economists expected to have a material impact on the number.

Here’s a break down from the Census:

Photo: Census

Photo: Census

