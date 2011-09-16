PHILLY FED REPORT MISSES AGAIN AT -17.5

The number is out:



The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing report is weaker than expected.

Analysts had expected a reading of -15, and instead we got -17.5.

The full survey is here.

The top summary:

Responses to the Business Outlook Survey this month suggest that regional manufacturing activity is continuing to contract, but declines are less widespread than in August. The survey’s broad indicators for activity, shipments, and new orders all remained negative for the second consecutive month. Responding firms, however, indicated that employment was slightly higher this month. The broadest indicator of future activity remained positive and rebounded this month, suggesting that recent declines are not expected to continue over the next six months.

This puts a cap on a thoroughly mediocre day of data, including bad initial claims and a bad Empire Manufacturing report.

All that being said, the market is mostly reacting to the big coordinated central bank intervention.

The Dow is up 125.

We can worry about the economya nother time.

Original post: It’s been a crazy busy last hour, between the economic data and the big coordinated central bank intervention.

Final big datapoint of the day: The closely-watched Philly Fed Index, which last month came in at a disastrous -30.7.

This time expectations are for -15.0.

We’ll see how this dovetails with the weak EMpire Fed number from earlier.

