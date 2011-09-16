5 Ugly Details From Today's Philly Fed Survey

Photo: AP

Regional manufacturing activity continued to contract in September according to today’s Philadelphia Fed Survey but numbers were better than last month.Most indicators stayed in negative territory though firms reported a slight improvement in employment.



While firms said they expect business activity to pick up over the next six months. Today’s business condition’s activity combined with higher than expected inflation figures, a rise in country-wide jobless claims and terrible manufacturing data out of New York shows the U.S. economic recovery has a way to go before it gets back on track.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.