Personal Income And Spending Both Weaker Than Expected In September

Not so hot.
Personal income down 0.1% in September, and spending was up 0.2%, but both were ligher than expected.
Stocks not moving a whole lot on the news.
Background: Now that Q3 GDP has come out, this news isn’t too exciting, but analysts are looking for 0.2% income growth for September, and 0.4% spending growth for September.
An upside surprise on Spending growth might be particularly welcome.
