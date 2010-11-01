Personal Income And Spending Both Weaker Than Expected In September

The number:



Not so hot.

Personal income down 0.1% in September, and spending was up 0.2%, but both were ligher than expected.

Stocks not moving a whole lot on the news.

Background: Now that Q3 GDP has come out, this news isn’t too exciting, but analysts are looking for 0.2% income growth for September, and 0.4% spending growth for September.

An upside surprise on Spending growth might be particularly welcome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.