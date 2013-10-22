Most New Jobs Were Full-Time Jobs

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ household survey, part-time jobs fell 594,000.

Full-time workers were up 691,000.

This was the second straight month of part-time jobs falling.

Workers are considered to be “part time” if they work under 35 hours a week.

Some economists had speculated that an earlier observed shift from full-time job growth to part-time job growth was due to the employer mandate in the Affordable Care Act

Under the law, employers will be required to offer health insurance or face penalties (though the White House will delay enforcement until 2015). As a result, some companies have threatened to reduce their full-time staff to below the 50-employee bar or scale back worker hours.

Though, others argue that the trend we saw this summer was merely seasonal and expected.

