CHINA'S MANUFACTURING SECTOR JUST BARELY CLIMBS

China’s National Bureau of Statistics just released the country’s official manufacturing PMI report.

The headline number climbed to just 51.1 in September from 51.0 in August.

Economists were expecting a reading of 51.6.

Any number above 50 signals growth.

“[I]ndustrial production grew surprisingly strongly above trend both in July and August while manufacturing fixed asset investments improved as well,” noted Societe Generale’s Wei Yao ahead of the report. “These positive signs in the manufacturing sector are likely to persist in September, and would be reflected in the PMI survey.”

Here’s a breakdown of the report

Sept. 2013 Aug. 2013 PMI 51.1 51.0 Output 52.9 52.6 New Orders 52.8 52.4 New Export Orders 50.7 50.2 Backlogs of Work 46.2 44.8 Inventories of Finished Goods 47.4 47.6 Purchases Quantity 52.5 52.0 Imports 50.4 50.0 Input Prices 54.5 53.2 Inventories of Raw Materials 48.5 48.0 Employment 49.1 49.3 Supplier Delivery Times 50.8 50.4 Business Activity Expecation 58.4 59.4

On Sunday, we learned that HSBC’s unofficial PMI climbed to just 50.2 in September from 50.1 in August. This was a bit lighter than the 51.2 expected.

“The September HSBC China Manufacturing PMI edged up slightly from August,” said HSBC’s Hongbin Qu. “New orders remained flat from the previous month, while external demand improved. Manufacturers restocking process continued but remained relatively slow. Growth is bottoming out on Beijing’s mini-stimulus. We expect continuous policy efforts to sustain the recovery.”

Click Here For Live Updates »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.