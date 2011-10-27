New Home Sales Come In Much Better Than Expectations

Photo: Iduke, Wikimedia Commons

The number is out, and it’s good.New home sales grew at a 5.7% month to month, coming in at at 317K annualized rate.



This is much better than the expectations of 1.7% growth.

Anyway, now you know why the homebuilding ETF has surged by over 30% since the beginning of October.

Original post: There are barely any new home sales happening in America, but given the recent rally in the homebuilders, this might be interesting.

Analysts are expecting new home sales at a 300K annualized clip in September. That would be a 1.7% sequential jump.

More to come when the number is out at 10.00.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.