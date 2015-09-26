Check this map to see if you can watch the 'supermoon' total lunar eclipse on Sunday

Marion Doss Joshua Valcarcel/United States Navy

On Sunday Sept. 27, the first supermoon lunar eclipse in 30 years will happen.

But not everyone will be able to see the rare astronomical event, which will culminate in a larger-than-usual and blood-red moon.

The map below shows the areas of the globe that should be able to see it (barring cloudy weather).

Regions in white can see all phases of the eclipse, but areas in the darkest region won’t be able to see the event at all:

If you live in North America, the supermoon lunar eclipse will start Sunday night at 10:11 p.m. EDT, peak around 10:47 p.m. EDT, and last until 11:23 p.m. EDT. If you don’t live in North America, use TimeAndDate.com to look up the exact moment of the eclipse for your region.

Sunday’s event is so special because a supermoon rarely happens at the same time as a lunar eclipse. The alignment of the Earth and moon will make the eclipse appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter, according to NASA. As the moon becomes full, sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere will make the moon appear red:



A NASA video lays out a more complete description of why a supermoon makes the moon appear bigger and brighter and how a lunar eclipse turns the moon red.

Another supermoon total lunar eclipse won’t happen again until 2033, so don’t miss this one! If your part of the planet is darkened in the map, don’t fret: Visit Tech Insider on Sunday for live stream of the eclipse.

Are you taking photos of the total lunar eclipse? We’d love to share them! Please email your favourite highest-resolution images to [email protected] with a full credit, a link to your site or profile (if you’d like), and explicit permission for us to use your work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.