The State Of American Jobs In 21 Charts

The U.S. economy

added only 148,000 jobs in September, missing analyst expectations of 180,000.

The generally lackluster report — delayed three weeks due to the government shutdown — upwardly revised last month’s figure from 169,000 to 193,000.

The unemployment rate fell slightly, to 7.2% from 7.3% and “average hourly earnings of all employees on private sector payrolls increased 3 cents over the month, following a 7-cent gain in August,” according to the BLS.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs sector by sector.

