The State Of American Jobs In 21 Charts

Steven Perlberg
The U.S. economy
added only 148,000 jobs in September, missing analyst expectations of 180,000.

The generally lackluster report — delayed three weeks due to the government shutdown — upwardly revised last month’s figure from 169,000 to 193,000.

The unemployment rate fell slightly, to 7.2% from 7.3% and “average hourly earnings of all employees on private sector payrolls increased 3 cents over the month, following a 7-cent gain in August,” according to the BLS.

In the report, the BLS breaks down the state of American jobs sector by sector.

Nonfarm employment increased by 148,000 in September, averaging 185,000 per month over the past 12 months.

Here's a look at each sector.

Mining has added 32,000 jobs in the past 12 months.

Construction added 20,000 jobs in September.

Manufacturing employment has changed little over the past 12 months, with durable goods adding 64,000 jobs while nondurable goods lost 26,000.

2013 employees are working longer hours as compared to the period before the recession.

Fabricated metal added 6,000 jobs in September.

Over the past 3 months, machinery has added 10,000 jobs after losing 6,000 over the prior 3 months.

Motor vehicles and parts has added 188,000 jobs since its June 2009 lows.

Wholesale trade has added 356,000 jobs since its May 2010 low.

With 21,000 new September jobs, retail trade has increased by 194,000 over the past 6 months.

Employment in transportation and warehousing gained 23,000 jobs.

Utilities employment has remained stagnant for months.

Same with information.

Between February 2011 and July 2013, financial activities employment has added an average 8,000 jobs per month.

Professional and business services added 32,000 jobs.

After adding 61,000 jobs in August, education and health services employment added 14,000 jobs in September.

Over the past year, employment in HMO medical centres, dialysis centres, and other outpatient care centres has increased by 9% each.

Leisure and hospitality saw a big spike after reaching its December 2009 low, but has since tapered off.

Local government employment trended upward while federal employment continued downward.

Employment in state education grew by 20,000 in September.

