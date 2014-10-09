ABS: UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT 6.1% AND 29,700 JOBS LOST IN SEPTEMBER

The unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 6.1% in September.

And the Australian Bureau of Statistics says employment decreased 29,700 to 11,592,500, seasonally adjusted.

Full-time employment increased 21,600 to 8,028,900 and part-time employment fell 51,300 to 3,563,600.

Unemployment increased 11,000 to 746,600.

The number of unemployed looking for full-time work increased 6,600 to 525,700 and those only looking for part-time work rose 4,400 to 220,800.

Aggregate monthly hours worked decreased 15 million hours (0.9%) to 1,591.3 million hours.

The full statement from the ABS:

Australia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 6.1 per cent in September 2014, as announced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today. The seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate decreased 0.2 percentage points to 64.5 per cent in September 2014. The ABS reported the number of people employed decreased by 29,700 to 11,592,500 in September 2014 (seasonally adjusted). The decrease in employment was driven by decreased part-time employment for both females (down 31,600 persons) and males (down 19,700 persons). In trend terms the number of people employed increased by 5,600 in September 2014. The ABS monthly seasonally adjusted aggregate hours worked series decreased in September 2014, down 15.0 million hours (0.9%) to 1,591.3 million hours. The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed increased by 11,000 to 746,600 in September 2014, the ABS reported.

