September Housing Starts Of 610,000 Come In Way Better Than Expected

The number: 610,000 (annualized) housing starts for the month of September is better than analysts were expecting, and up 0.3% from the revised August number. New permits however slid, falling 5.6% from August, which is ominous.



The full announcement is here.

Background: With the housing market in such limbo, numbers from as far back as September already seem really out of date. But analysts are looking for 579K down from 598K in the previous month.

Yesterday homebuilder sentiment came in a bit better than expectations.

