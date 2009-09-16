The CBOE Volatility Index is down almost 1.5% today, and is once again on track to make a new low for the year.



What’s interesting is that Sell-In-September fears have completely abated. The VIX ran up going into September, but has now eased back down to even lower than where it started. If the market is about to whipsaw into a rout, then options traders are clearly flying blind.

