Factory Orders Fall In-Line With Expectations

Factory orders fell 0.6% in September, right in-line with expectations.

This marks the second month in a row that orders decline.

Expectations were for orders to fall 0.6% in September, better than the 10.1% decline seen in August though that decline was largely related to an unusually large order for aeroplanes and parts in July.

The latest report from the Census showed that new orders fell 1.1%, also declining for the second straight month.

Inventories rose 0.4% in September, and inventories have now risen 17 of the last 18 months.

This report comes after the trade deficit expanded to $US43 billion in September, more than the $US40.2 billion expected by economists and wider than the $US40 billion deficit seen in August.

