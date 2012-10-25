BOOM: DURABLE GOODS ORDERS JUMP 9.9%

Photo: Milkos / Shutterstock

The September durable goods orders report came in stronger than expected.Orders jumped 9.9 per cent versus economists’ expectation for a 7.5 percetn gain.



This is a big rebound from last month’s 13.1 per cent plunge.

Excluding transportation, orders grew 2.0%, which was ahead of expectations for 0.9%.

David Rosenberg will certainly have his eye on the core capex orders (i.e. nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft), a key indicator of recessions.

Core capex orders were flat, which was worse than expecations for a 0.8% gain.

