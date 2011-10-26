DURABLE GOODS BEATS EXPECTATIONS ACROSS THE BOARD

Photo: Wikipedia

The durable goods number is out and it’s good.The headline durable goods number of -0.8% was just a bit ahead of -1.0% expectations.



But growth of 1.7% ex-transport was well ahead of 0.4% expectations.

Some bad news; Last month was revised downward. August went from -0.1 (ex-transport) to -0.4% ex-transport.

More to come in a moment.

ORIGINAL POST: Always a lumpy number, at 8:30 AM, September Durable Goods are released.

Analysts expect a decline of 1% vs. a decline of 0.1% last month.

Ex-transport however, people are looking for growth of 0.4%, much better than the -0.1% from last month.

We’ll have more when it comes out.

