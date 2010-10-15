Bernanke Dodges A Bullet, As CPI Comes In At A Cool 0.1%

The number: The fear for Bernanke was that CPI would come in really hot, but nope. Headline CPI was 0.1% and core was at 0.0%, both a bit lower than expectations.



Anyway, here’s the deflation that Ben Bernanke can fight.

The background: Yesterday we got a hot PPI number with headline inflation coming in at 0.4% and core at 0.1%.

For today we have headline expectations of 0.2% and core expectations of 0.1%.

Ben Bernanke is talking right now about fighting deflation.

